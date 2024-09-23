Brent Brennan record in conference openers ahead of Utah on Saturday
Brent Brennan was 3-4 in Mountain West Conference openers as head coach at San Jose State. After losing his first three conference opening games, Brennan led San Jose State to three consecutive wins before losing his final opener in the Mountain West Conference last season.
Arizona will play its Big XII opener at Utah on Saturday. Utah won 22-19 in its first official Big XII game at number 14 Oklahoma State on Saturday. Utah previously beat Baylor in a non-conference game against Baylor in week three. Arizona lost at Kansas State in week three. Both of those games were scheduled before Big XII expansion.
FanDuel has Utah as a 12.5-point favorite over Arizona. The ESPN Football Power Index gives Arizona a 22.7 percent chance to win at Utah. Arizona's uninspiring 2-1 start has dropped expectations in college football metrics. Arizona has an opportunity to make a statement at Utah on Saturday.
Arizona won its 2023 Pac-12 opener 21-20 at Stanford. The Stanford win ended Arizona's three-game losing streak in Pac-12 openers. Utah has won its last three conference openers. The last loss for Utah in a conference opener was 33-17 at USC during the Covid shortened 2020 season.
Year
Opponent
Score
Record
2017
At Utah State
10-61
1-4
2018
Hawaii
41-44
0-4
2019
At Air Force
24-41
2-2
2020
Air Force
17-6
1-0
2021
At Hawaii
17-13
2-1
2022
At Wyoming
33-16
3-1
2023
Air Force
20-46
1-4
Arizona and Iowa State are the only teams who have not played an official Big XII game this season. Iowa State will begin Big XII play on Saturday. Seven teams are 1-0 and another seven are 0-1 in the Big XII this season. Utah is a difficult Big XII opener. The Utes were picked to win the Big XII in the preseason.
Arizona currently has the second-lowest FPI in the Big 12. The FPI currently projects Arizona with a 0.8 percent chance to win the Big XII, a 51.3 percent chance to win six games and become bowl-eligible and a 0.6 percent chance to make the college football playoff. Arizona has to prove themselves on the field in the remaining nine games.