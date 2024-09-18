Brent Brennan says Arizona still searching for identity
Entering the season Arizona
was expected to have an explosive offense led by quarterback Noah Fifita and wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan returning to Arizona instead of entering the transfer portal. Arizona has been wildly inconsistent in all three phases this season in a mediocre 2-1 start.
Arizona played awful defensively in the first half versus New Mexico. Fifita and McMillan combined for three touchdowns in the season-opening first half as Arizona led 27-24. After rushing for 28 yards in the first half versus New Mexico, Arizona had 177 in the second half to pull away for a 61-39 win.
Arizona had 11 completions of 15 or more yards as the offense was explosive as expected. The offense was abysmal in a game it should have been equally explosive as they were versus New Mexico in a 22-10 win over Northern Arizona in week two. The Arizona defense carried the Wildcats to victory.
Arizona allowed 198 yards in the win over NAU. The Wildcats had to rally in the second half to defeat the Lumberjacks after trailing 10-6 at halftime. After 10 receptions for 304 yards and a TD versus New Mexico, McMillan was held to two receptions for 11 yards versus FCS NAU.
"We're still finding it...We've had moments of really good football in all three phases and then we've had moments of not great football. I think the consistency is really what we're trying to achieve."- Arizona head coach Brent Brennan via 247
Against Kansas State, nearly everything went wrong. Arizona began the game with a 14-play, 73-yard drive in the first 7:28 to take a 7-0 lead. Kansas State answered with its own 15-play, 75-yard drive in 6:25 to tie the game at seven. It was the last lead Arizona would hold over Kansas State.
Kansas State held Arizona to a three and out. Only 1:20 after their game tying TD, Dylan Edwards returned a punt 71 yards for a touchdown to give Kansas State the lead for good. Arizona had only 253 yards after the first drive. Kansas State ran for 235 yards in an emphatic 31-7 victory.
Arizona was mediocre offensively, had a poor run defense and a special teams breakdown in the loss. Ideally the identity for Arizona will have their foundation set by Fifita and McMillan. The running game would be complementary with a defense that doesn't allow big plays. At Utah is going to be a difficult test on September 28 after the bye.
Utah is the last team on the 2024 Arizona schedule that is currently ranked. Arizona avoids Oklahoma State this season. At Central Florida will be a difficult game. The Knights should challenge to win the Big XII. Searching for their identity during the bye week will be critical for how the rest of the season goes for Arizona.