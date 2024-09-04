Brent Brennan states Arizona needs more diversified passing game
Arizona quarterback Noah Fifita completed 19 passes in 31 attempts for 422, four touchdowns and one interception. Wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan set an Arizona program record with 304 receiving yards, tied the school standard with four touchdown receptions and added 10 catches.
Seven other Arizona receivers had nine receptions for 118 yards. Arizona plays Northern Arizona on Saturday and then its 10 consecutive games versus Big XII Conference opponents. Arizona will not be able to continually throw to McMillans against conference opponents.
New Mexico could not cover McMillan and Fifita chose to throw him the ball going through his progressions. That could occur on Saturday versus Northern Arizona. The Lumberjacks finished 91st in FCS in 2023 allowing 235.7 passing yards per game. Arizona should be able to be more diverse offensively versus NAU.
Running back Quali Conley was the second-leading receiver for Arizona with three receptions for 29 yards. No other Arizona receiver had more than one reception. Conley had 10 carries for 90 yards and three rushing TDs to top 100 total yards in his first game with Arizona.
""For us to be as effective as we want to be, we have to have more distribution with the football...Noah knows that and our offensive staff knows that. It's just a matter of him going through his progressions and finding the right place to go with the ball. Those opportunities presented themselves with T-Mac Saturday night, so he took advantage of them.""- Arizona head coach Brent Brennan
Entering the season it was well known Arizona had to develop second and third-receivers. Opponents could not key on McMillan in 2023 with Jacob Cowing on the other site. If Arizona doesn't develop another WR, opponents will be able to double and triple-team McMillan.
Montana Lemonious-Craig was the second-leading returning receiver for Arizona with 28 receptions for 296 yards and three TDs in 2023. Lemonious-Craig had one receptions for six yards versus New Mexico. Arizona needs more from Lemonious-Craig or to develop another receiver beginning with the game versus Northern Arizona on Saturday.