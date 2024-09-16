Brent Brennan states working on run defense and offense bye week goals
Kansas State outrushed Arizona 235-56 in their 31-7 win between the Wildcats on Friday night. In his postgame comments Arizona head coach Brent Brennan said you have to be able to run and stop the run in big games. In their game before Arizona, Kansas State allowed 149 rushing yards on 37 carries to Tulane.
Arizona ran for 393 yards in wins over New Mexico and Northern Arizona. Kansas State dominated Arizona at the line of scrimmage. The physicality of Kansas State was the difference in the game. Kansas State averaged 5.7 yards per carry and held Arizona to 2.9. Kansas State is fourth nationally averaging 6.98 YPC.
Arizona entered the game versus Kansas State needing limit running back D.J. Giddens. Giddens entered the game on Friday night with six consecutive 100-yard games. Giddens finished with 17 carries for 86 yards and one touchdown versus Arizona. Arizona could not contain Kansas State quarterback Avery Johnson running.
Johnson had 17 carries for 110 and seemingly got to the edge at will. Johnson was the second quarterback to rush for over 100 yards versus Arizona in 2024. New Mexico QB Devon Dampier had 15 carries for 130 yards and two TDs. In this era, a defense has to have the ability to stop dual-threat QBs.
""In any big time football game you have to be able to run the ball and you have to be able to stop the run. We have work to do in both of those departments. The good news is we have a week and a lot of work to do.""- Arizona head coach Brent Brennan
Arizona is 80th nationally averaging 149.67 rushing yards per game and 104th allowing 172.67 on the ground. Teams know through the first three games they can run on Arizona and control the clock. Arizona was 27th nationally in 2023 allowing 118.23 rushing yards per game. Arizona was 80th in 2023 averaging 149.67 rushing YPG.
Arizona is 11th in the Big XII in rushing offense and 14th in run defense. Those numbers have to improve with Utah after the bye week on September 28. Utah is seventh in the Big XII averaging 172.0 rushing yards per game and fifth allowing 109.00 rushing yards per game.
Arizona needs to develop a RB to complement Quali Conley. Conley has 319 yards from scrimmage through the first two games. With the eligibility of Jacory Croskey-Merritt uncertain going forward, Reyshon Luke or Kedrick Reescano needs to complement Conley to give Arizona another RB threat.