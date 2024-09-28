Caleb Love named top 12 2024-25 super seniors nationally
Arizona guard Caleb Love made the latest list from NCAA.Com writer Andy Katz in his "Ranking the top 12 super seniors for the 2024-25 men's college basketball season." Love is sixth in the national rankings from Katz and second among Big XII players behind Kansas center Hunter Dickinson who is the top 2024-25 Super Senior.
Love had his most efficient season with Arizona in 2023-24. After three seasons at North Carolina, Love set career highs by shooting 41.3 percent from the floor, 50.2 percent on two-point attempts and with a 50.0 effective field goal percentage. Love averaged career high 18.0 points per game and 4.8 rebounds.
Entering the 2024-25 season, Love will be a candidate for preseason All-American. The next step for Love is to become more consistent. In the NCAA Tournament, Love averaged 16.7 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 3.7 assists and 1.7 steals while shooting 34.0 percent from the floor, 71.4 percent on free throws and making 6-29 three-point attempts.
In the 77-72 West Regional Semifinal loss to Clemson, Love shot 5-18 from the floor and 0-9 on threes. Love showed the elite player he can be in big games with 30 points versus UCLA in the regional semifinals and 28 in the National Semifinal versus Duke during North Carolina's 2022 run to the National Championship game.
"After a standout season at Arizona, Pac-12 Player of the Year Caleb Love is returning for his final year of eligibility. Love averaged a career-high 18 points per game while leading the Wildcats to a Pac-12 regular-season title and his presence solidifies Arizona as a preseason top-10 team. His iconic shot in the 2022 NCAA Tournament with UNC solidifies Love's reputation for clutch performances."- Andy Katz, NCAA.Com
Love will be the team leader and premier scorer for Arizona in 2024-25. Jaden Bradley, K.J. Lewis and Love give Arizona one of the best backcourts nationally. How well the front court develops and evolves throughout the season will determine how good Arizona can be with a huge step up into the Big XII.
Forward, J'Wan Roberts of Houston and Norchad Omier of Baylor are the only other Big XII players on Katz's list with Dickinson and Love. Arizona and Love will face their biggest challenges this season in by far the best conference nationally. Arizona begins the 2024-25 season versus Canisius on November 4.