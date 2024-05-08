Campbell Guard Anthony Dell'Orso commits to Arizona Basketball
Already having a busy off-season, Tommy Lloyd and Arizona Basketball have added another piece for 2024 as Campbell guard Anthony Dell'Orso committed to the Wildcats!
The 2023-24 season may have ended a little over a month ago, and already Arizona Basketball and Tommy Lloyd have had a busy off-season. Less than a couple of weeks after receiving a pair of commitments from Oakland transfer Trey Townsend and Tennessee transfer Tobe Awaka, Arizona has picked up another commitment.
Making news via social media on Tuesday afternoon, Arizona secured yet another commitment for 2024, this time adding Campbell transfer, Anthony Dell'Orso.
A big and physical sharp-shooting guard, at 6 feet 6 inches and 190 pounds, Dell'Orso was a star player for the Fighting Camels this past year en route to a Second-team All-CAA selection as he averaged 19.5 points and 6.5 rebounds on 49.2 percent shooting from the field, including 38.0 percent from three.
After a strong sophomore campaign, the Australian native decided it was time for a change of scenery. Receiving offers from several schools, Anthony felt Tucson offers the best fit.
Still testing the draft waters, Anthony Dell'Orso is another legit scoring threat for Arizona Basketball.
Coming to Tucson, Anthony is an excellent get for the Wildcats. He is a long and athletic combo guard with elite scoring ability. Overall, the talent and athleticism are there and he is a young and skilled player that will help Arizona significantly next season.
Pair alongside talents like Carter Bryant, Jamari Phillips, Emmanuel Stephens, Townsend, Awaka, and Joson Sanon, and Arizona looks like a deep team that could make a lot of noise next season! Either way, we are excited about his addition and cannot wait to see him suit up with the Cats!
Here is a quick preview of the Wildcat's latest commitment!
