'Cats in Paris: Arizona to be well-represented at 2024 Paris Olympics
The University of Arizona already has eight confirmed Olympians, with a whole host of others with a chance to join them, with Swimming and Diving likely set to feature the most Wildcats in the games. Led by diving superstar and Tokyo gold medalist Delaney Schnell, the Wildcats also feature another star at the Olympics on the coaching side in USA Basketball head coach Steve Kerr.
Other confirmed Olympians set to join Schnell and Kerr include:
- Chase Budinger (Beach Volleyball, USA)
- Ralph Daleiden (Swimming, Luxembourg)
- Jorge Iga (Swimming, Mexico)
- Bianca Pagdanganan (Golf, Philippines)
- Maryam Sheikhalizadehkhanghah (Swimming, Azerbaijan)
- Giancarla Trevisan (Track & Field, Italy)
There are still more with opportunities to join the field of athletes: Josh Green (Australia), Nico Mannion (Italy), and Azoulas Tubelis (Lithuania) in Men's Basketball, and Shaina Pellington (Canada) in Women's Basketball are the most recognizable candidates to join in the Parisian fun this summer.
Arizona's history at the Olympics
The Arizona Wildcats have garnered a total of 74 medals heading into the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, with 36 of them being Gold. With the eight confirmed entrants in the upcoming games, Arizona now boasts 130 Olympians.
Arizona's best medal odds
For Arizona, the best odds for a medal come from the diving board in Delaney Schnell, and on the basketball court with Steve Kerr.
Delaney Schnell a 2020 Olympic Silver Medalist and 2024 World Cup Gold Medalist is likely the Wildcats' best opportunity for individual glory.
Steve Kerr a member of the 1986 FIBA World Championship winning side, and Assistant Coach of the 2020 USA Basketball Team will come to Paris with the minimum expectation of winning the Gold Medal.
Other Wildcats to watch:
Chase Budinger (Beach Volleyball), USA
While known in Tucson for his basketball prowess, Budinger has long been a known commodity in the Volleyball world, as the Encinitas, CA native was known for his volleyball game just about as much as basketball. It should be no surprise to see him don the Red, White, and Blue yet again. Budinger and teammate Miles Evans (UCSB) are currently ranked 13th in the FIVB World Rankings, so while the road to the top may be tough, there's still very much a medal possibility there.
Bianca Pagdanganan (Golf, Phillippines)
Arguably the other Wildcat most likely to contend for a medal is Pagdanganan. Currently ranked 118th in the Rolex Ranking and 92nd in the 2024 LPGA Race to CME Globe, she has a Top 10 finish already to her name in 2024.
Don’t forget to follow us at @ZonaZealots on Twitter and like our fan page on Facebook for continued coverage of Arizona news, opinions, and recruiting updates!