Chip Kelly to Ohio State: Who Arizona Football could get from UCLA in the transfer portal
By Mason Duhon
UCLA became college football's latest contender in the "how close can we get to Spring Practice without a head coach" game when former head man Chip Kelly left his post to become the offensive coordinator at Ohio State under head coach Ryan Day. Kelly's intention to leave UCLA has long been apparent and he racked up an impressive list of interviews over the course of the offseason. Aside from Ohio State, he also interviewed or had conversations with the:
- Seattle Seahawks (OC interview)
- Las Vegas Raiders (OC interview, reportedly)
- Washington Commanders (OC interview, reportedly)
- Iowa Hawkeyes (OC conversation, reportedly)
As we all know now, a 30-day transfer portal window for UCLA has been triggered and the cratering program is poised to lose an alarming amount of starters. UCLA's best players will either follow Kelly to Ohio State or stay local and transfer to USC, and a not-insignificant amount will follow former UCLA assistant coach-turned San Jose State head coach Ken Niumatalolo.
Arizona most likely — never say never — won't be in contention for the top dogs, but they have a fighting chance at convincing some of the key role players to stay in the west and join an Arizona team that's on the rise.