Chip Kelly to Ohio State: Who Arizona Football could get from UCLA in the transfer portal
By Mason Duhon
Get to Tucson at all costs
Fina is a Tucson native and played high school football just 10 minutes up the road at Salpointe Catholic High School. Even more important, though, is his family pedigree: his father, John Fina, is a University of Arizona Athletic Hall of Fame offensive lineman and played from 1987-90 under head coach Dick Tomey. John Fina was drafted in the first round of the 1991 NFL Draft by the Buffalo Bills and played there for 10 seasons before playing his final season with the Arizona Cardinals and finanally retiring back to Tucson following the 2002 season.
Fina, who stands at 6-foot-5 and 300 pounds, should be priority number one for Brent Brennan and a coaching staff that's building itself on a foundation of deep roots in Tucson. Not only is he a legacy, but he's a player who has blossomed into a starter over his four seasons at UCLA. After seeing no action in his first year and then a combined six appearances from 2021-22, he started all 13 games at left tackle for the Bruins last year.
Arizona was one of only two schools he visited during his initial recruitment process. Now that he's had enough time to earn a degree from an extremely prestigious academic institution, it's time to bring him home for good.