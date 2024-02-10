Chip Kelly to Ohio State: Who Arizona Football could get from UCLA in the transfer portal
By Mason Duhon
Bigger implications pickup:
Here's the thing: Toia has basically zero direct ties to Arizona as it stands right now. He wasn't recruited by Arizona, San Jose State, New Mexico, or even Syracuse coming out of high school. However, the 6-foot-3, 325-pound defensive lineman was a four-star recruit coming out of high school who originally signed with USC in January 2021 and enrolled early. However, he transferred to UCLA before the regular season even began once Lincoln Riley was named USC's head coach.
Toia has started 12 games in each of the last two seasons along the interior of the defensive line, posting 58 total tackles, seven TFLs, two sacks, two pass breakups, and a forced fumble in that timeframe. However, the biggest reason Arizona needs to pursue him isn't even Toia himself: it's his brother, Soane. Soane Toia is a defensive lineman for San Jose State who played under Brennan and defensive line coach Joe Seumalo for three years. He entered the transfer portal on Monday, Jan. 22, and even took a visit to Arizona before withdrawing his name to return to San Jose State.
The Polynesian ties still run deep at Arizona, and don't underestimate the abilities of Carter, Seumalo, and especially newly-minted Arizona defensive coordinator Duane Akina to keep the "Poly Pipeline" open. Landing Jay Toia in the transfer portal could convince Soane Toia that Arizona means family and is the place to be.
Don’t forget to follow us at @ZonaZealots on Twitter, follow us at @ZonaZealotsFS on Instagram, and like our fan page on Facebook for continued coverage of Arizona news, opinions, and recruiting updates!