Clemson vs. Arizona TV schedule and announcers for Sweet 16
Tommy Lloyd has Arizona back to the Sweet 16 and this time he needs to break through with a win over Clemson on Thursday in LA.
By Josh Yourish
Tommy Lloyd has brought Arizona back to the Sweet 16. After last season’s first-round disappointment against Princeton, it’s a step in the right direction for Arizona’s program, but still not quite enough. On Thursday, the Wildcats will look to advance to the Elite Eight for the first time since the 2015 NCAA Tournament under Sean Miller.
Arizona got pushed by Dayton in the Round of 32 but hung on for a 78-68 win. Now, Caleb Love, who went for 19 points last round, will face a familiar opponent in Clemson from his time in the ACC. Love is looking to take his new team to the Final Four as he did at North Carolina in 2022, and with a win on Thursday, Arizona could run into the Tar Heels in the West Regional Final.
Even as a No. 6 seed, Clemson was expected by many to lose in the first round of the NCAA Tournament to New Mexico. After a blowout loss to Boston College in the ACC Tournament, the Tigers were limping into March Madness, but pulled off two wins as a betting underdog, and Brad Brownell has taken his team back to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2018.
Clemson and Arizona will kick off the Sweet 16 on Thursday, so here’s how you can catch the action from LA and who will be on the call.
Clemson vs. Arizona Sweet 16 schedule 2024: How to watch
- Date: Thursday, March 28
- Time: 7:09 p.m. ET
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles)
- Announcers: PxP: Brian Anderson Color: Jim Jackson Sideline: Allie LaForce
- How to watch: CBS
- How to stream: Fubo TV
- Also: March Madness Live
- Clemson record: 23-11
- Arizona record: 27-8