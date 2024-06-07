Colgate Safety Owen Goss commits to Arizona Football
Still adding pieces to its recruiting class for 2024, Arizona Football has received a commitment from Colgate safety, Owen Goss.
Amid the hustle and bustle of Arizona Football announcing all of their Spring transfers just days ago, the Wildcats proved that they were not done on the recruiting trail, as they added yet another piece to the roster just ahead of the 2024 season.
Making news via social media on Thursday afternoon, it was announced that the Wildcats have received another commitment, this time adding Colgate transfer Owen Goss.
A three-year starter and ultimate utility man for the Raiders, Owen comes to Tucson with plenty of collegiate experience and an opportunity to provide invaluable depth to the Wildcats' secondary.
Standing 6 feet and weighing 205 pounds, Owen Goss is a good pick-up for the Wildcats and could play an important role with Arizona Football.
If you are a collegiate head coach, it is never a bad idea to add good depth, and in this day and age, you can never have enough of it! Adding Goss this late in the recruiting cycle is a big win for the Cats.
For those that don't know, Goss was a multi-year starter who played in 28 games for the Raiders accumulating 115 tackles (88 solo) with two tackles for loss, three interceptions, 13 pass deflections, two forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries.
He was a first-team All-Conference defensive back this past season at Colgate all while playing a key role on special teams and being a team captain! This is a kid that fills up the stat sheet and should have a prominent role with Arizona!
Beyond Treydan Stukes, Gunner Maldonado, and Dalton Johnson getting a majority of the reps at safety, this is a guy that we see getting a lot of valuable playing time. Arizona may throw in a bit of dollar coverage packages (eight DBs) which means Goss could be out there a bit.
Either way, this addition seems like a no-brainer and Wildcat fans should be excited about the commitment for Owen! Here is a small preview of what he could see in Tucson this fall!
