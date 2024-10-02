Creating big plays offensive key for Arizona versus Texas Tech
After scoring 61 points in their season opening win over New Mexico, Arizona has been mediocre offensively in their last three games. After 11 completions of 15 or more yards versus New Mexico, Arizona has only 16 in the last three games. Arizona will play versus a Texas Tech defense that is one of the most porous in 2024.
Texas Tech is one of the worst teams nationally allowing big plays, rushing, passing and overall. In their 44-41 win over Cincinnati, Texas Tech allowed 12 pass plays of 15 or more yards and a 36-yard run that was the sole one of 10 or more yards. Arizona has to create big plays versus a defense prone to allowing them.
Arizona has to return to being able to quarterback Noah Fifita being able to get the ball deep to projected 2025 NFL First Tetairoa McMillan. McMillan is tied for seventh nationally with five receptions of 30 or more yards. New Mexico allowed seven receptions of 15 or more yards to McMillan.
Arizona needs receivers other than McMillan to develop. Tight end Keyan Burnett had 21 and 35-yard receptions versus Utah. Wide receiver Devin Hyatt had a 41-yard reception. Burnett had five receptions for 76 yards and a key fourth quarter touchdown versus Utah.
"We got to give up less explosives. Unfortunately, this is a team with TMac and Fifita...They do a great job in the scramble drill. Is really when they're most explosive, they continue plays, and he finds a way to find him."- Texas Tech DC Tim DeRuyter, Via Rivals
Arizona had its most explosive games rushing versus New Mexico and Utah with six runs of 10 or more yards. The big plays versus Utah who entered the season as the favorite to win the Big XII were far more impressive than against New Mexico who has started the season 1-4.
Quali Conley had runs of 18, 19 and 23 versus Utah. Kedrick Reescano had 23 and 36-yard runs and Rayshon Luke had a 12-yard run. Texas Tech is 69th nationally allowing 20 runs of 10 or more yards. Texas Tech is 102nd nationally allowing four runs of 30 or more yards.
Conley has nine carries this season of 10 or more yards and four of 20 or more yards. Reescano has three carries of 10 or more yards, two of 20 or more and two for 30 or more on 16 total carries. Arizona needs to get Reescano more touches. Reescano has the potential for big plays on every touch.