Dane Cruikshank signs with Atlanta Falcons after six months on open market
By Mason Duhon
The 2023 NFL season was a busy one for Arizona Football alum Dane Cruikshank that saw him move from New York City to Nashville and get released before Thanksgiving.
Now, the Atlanta Falcons are giving Cruikshank another shot in the big leagues early in training camp.
The Falcons signed the sixth-year veteran defensive back alongside fourth-year defensive lineman Bradlee Anae. The two former fifth-round picks impressed Raheem Morris and the staff enough during their tryouts that the pen was put to paper.