Despite March Madness losses, Tommy Lloyd is still the future of Arizona Basketball
Two Sweet Sixteen exits and a stunning Round of 64 upset leave a bad taste, but Lloyd is the guy for the long haul.
By Mason Duhon
Coming off the heels of a second Sweet Sixteen loss in three years, some are calling for Arizona Basketball head coach Tommy Lloyd's head on a stake. However, pumping the brakes after an emotional loss is vital. Although Arizona was outclassed for three-quarters of the game, the 'Cats were never out of arm's reach and it could very well have ended as an ugly win.
The fact of the matter is that Lloyd will be Arizona's guy for the foreseeable future, and he has set a plethora of NCAA records in his short time. His 61 wins in his first two seasons surpassed the legendary North Carolina assistant-turned-coach Bill Guthridge, and his 88 wins in his first three seasons are the second-most all-time behind the 89 from Butler's Brad Stevens and Illinois' Brad Underwood when he was at Stephen F. Austin.