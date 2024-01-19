Drama in the Desert: The coaching situation has brought out the best and the worst
Whether it's players, fans, coaches, or athletic directors, the chaos caused by the college coaching carousel has brought out the best and worst in everyone.
2 of 9
Humor amidst the turmoil
Wildcats fans, known for their loyalty and passion, found humor in unexpected places. A visit to the men's restroom at Gentle Bens revealed pictures of Fisch in each urinal, showcasing the comical and unique ways fans express their sentiments.