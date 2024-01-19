Zona Zealots
Fansided

Drama in the Desert: The coaching situation has brought out the best and the worst

Whether it's players, fans, coaches, or athletic directors, the chaos caused by the college coaching carousel has brought out the best and worst in everyone.

By Shereen Rayan

University of Arizona Introduces Brent Brennan as Head Football Coach
University of Arizona Introduces Brent Brennan as Head Football Coach / Chris Coduto/GettyImages
facebooktwitterreddit
Prev
4 of 9
Next

Ducks vs. Dawgs

Don't count out the Oregon Ducks faithful. One Oregon fan made fun of Fisch's Washington spring game. Since most of the remaining Huskies entered the transfer portal, there aren't many players in Seattle to play right now. Why not get the fans to play football?

Home/Wildcats Football