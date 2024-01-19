Drama in the Desert: The coaching situation has brought out the best and the worst
Whether it's players, fans, coaches, or athletic directors, the chaos caused by the college coaching carousel has brought out the best and worst in everyone.
Drama in the blogosphere:
As transfer portal news broke and drama unfolded, various blog sites engaged in a battle of sources, timing, and accusations of information stealing. While some drama surrounded the events, it's important to note that not all blog sites were involved. This incident highlighted the intensity of the college football community and the passion that fuels it.
Wildcats fans took sides. Talk about faithful; folks are used to getting scoops from one outlet then another is breaking all the news. We just sat back and watched the fireworks. The tweet that started it all can be found below. There are kinds of twists and turns, so by all means don't miss anything! We want to include both 247 Sports and Rivals so we make sure we get our sources right here at ZonaZealots. Here's how it started:
How it ended, or did it?