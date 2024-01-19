Zona Zealots
Drama in the Desert: The coaching situation has brought out the best and the worst

Whether it's players, fans, coaches, or athletic directors, the chaos caused by the college coaching carousel has brought out the best and worst in everyone.

By Shereen Rayan

University of Arizona Introduces Brent Brennan as Head Football Coach
University of Arizona Introduces Brent Brennan as Head Football Coach / Chris Coduto/GettyImages
Coach Swaggy B in the building

You've all heard about USC's former shooting guard Swaggy P (Nick Young), but have you heard of Swaggy B? No? Well it's your new coach! Here he is, ironically, with former Arizona wide receivers coach Kevin Cummings who just signed to join forces once more with Jedd Fish in Seattle. We have a feeling the comedy is just beginning at Arizona; Swaggy B is pretty relaxed, chill, and fun.

