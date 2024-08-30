Due to Arizona connections season opener feels different for Brent Brennan
New Arizona head coach Brent Brennan said because of his connections with the Wildcats, the season opener will feel different than when he was at San Jose State. Brenan's brother Brad played wide receiver for Arizona from 1996 through 2000 and his wide Courtney is an Arizona alum.
Brennan's San Jose State roots also run deep, Richard Brennan, Brad and Brent's father played quarterback at San Jose State in 1967 where he met their mother Beth who was a cheerleader. Brennan was 34–48 in seven seasons at San Jose State before being hired at Arizona in January.
After leading San Jose State to a 7-1 record.. that included going 7-0 in conference games, Brennan was named the 2020 Mountain West Coach of the Year. San Jose State was unable to achieve the same level of play with a 19-18 record in their final three years with Brennan as head coach.
Brennan had a productive offseason by keeping several key players beginning with quarterback Noah Fifita and wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan. Cornerback Tacario Davis decided to stay at Arizona after initially entering the transfer portal. Davis, Fifita, McMillan, linebacker Jacob Manu and kicker Tyler Loop were first-team preseason All-Big XII.
"I think it has to be different...This is the first game here. I have different connections to Arizona than I had at San Jose. Both places are really special to me. That part of it is cool, but there is always a little bit of nervous enthusiasm for the start of the season. Just to get started because there's been so much work and time put in the last seven months and we finally get to play football."- Arizona head coach Brent Brennan via 247
Brennan returns to Arizona where he was a graduate assistant in 2000 during Brad's last season as a player. Taking the Arizona job is a huge step up for Brennan. Arizona has been mentioned as a potential College Football Playoff contender. Arizona has its highest preseason ranking since it began the season fourth in 1999.
This is only the second time since 1999 that Arizona was ranked in the preseason. Arizona was 22nd in the 2015 preseason rankings. Arizona was picked fifth by the Big XII media. Utah was picked to win the Big XII in 2024 followed by Kansas State, Oklahoma State, Kansas and then Arizona.
Arizona plays at Kansas State in week three in a non-conference game that was scheduled before Arizona joined the Big XII. Arizona plays at Utah on September 28. The Wildcats do not play Kansas or Oklahoma State in 2024. Brennan and his staff have a lot of reasons to be enthusiastic about the start of the 2024 season.