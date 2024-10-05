ESPN Gameday makes Texas Tech at Arizona predictions
Texas Tech at Arizona was one of the games picked on ESPN Gameday on Saturday morning. Arizona was picked nearly unanimously by the ESPN Gameday analysts. The lone exceptions were host Rece Davis during their super dog segment and celebrity guest picker Marshawn Lynch.
Fanduel has Arizona as a 6.5-point favorite after opening at 5.5 earlier this week. The ESPN Football Power Index gives Arizona a 58.3 percent chance to beat Texas Tech. Arizona is 42nd in the week six FPI and Texas Tech is 49th. Arizona is the eighth in the Big XII FPI rankings and Texas Tech is 10th.
Saturday is a key game in the Big XII race. Arizona is 3-1 following an upset win at Utah last week. Texas Tech is 4-1 overall and 2-0 in the Big XII. At number 17 BYU next Saturday is the only remaining game versus a ranked team for Arizona. Texas Tech plays at number 17 Iowa State on November 2 in their only game versus a ranked team.
The loser between Arizona and Texas Tech will likely have to run the table to have a chance at a Big XII championship berth. Saturday should be a battle of two offenses with big play potential. Arizona showed the ability to lock down an opponent defensively last week at Utah.
Desmond Howard- This is a tough pick for me. Arizona is going to win this game by a field goal.
Nick Saban-I am for Arizona they were impressive beating Utah. I thought Utah was really strong so I am all the way with Arizona.
Pat McAfee-Give me Arizona after a massive win over Utah that I didnt think was going to happen. I like them
Marshawn Lynch- I got Texas Tech
Kirk Herbstreit-Rece has Texas Tech as the Superdog so I am going to go on the road to Tucson. I have Arizona winning that game outright, Arizona
The picks were concise with games involving ranked teams to pick. The winner of Texas Tech at Arizona has an excellent chance to be in the week seven rankings. Arizona began the season ranked. After uneven performances versus New Mexico and Northern Arizona and a 31-7 loss to Kansas State, Arizona fell out of the rankings.
Arizona's game at BYU next week will be a critical one in the Big XII race. BYU is on their bye week and will enter the game with Arizona 5-0 overall and 2-0 in the Big XII. An Arizona win over Texas Tech should guarantee a game between ranked opponents next Saturday in Provo.