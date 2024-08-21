ESPN ranks Arizona 22nd among teams most likely to make college football playoff
Arizona is tied for 22nd with Boise State with a 16 percent chance to make the College Football Playoff per ESPN. The College Football Playoff is expanding from four to 12 teams in 2024. The College Football Playoff will take the top five conference champions plus the next seven highest-rated teams.
First-round games will pair the fifth-ranked conference champion and the seven at-large teams on campus sites. The top four conference champions regardless of where they are ranked will receive first-round byes. Quarterfinal and semifinal games will be played at the former New Year's Six Bowl games.
Per ESPN quarterfinals games will be at the "Fiesta (Dec. 31), Peach (Jan. 1), Rose (Jan. 1) and Sugar (Jan. 1) bowls, while the semifinals will be at the Orange (Jan. 9) and Cotton (Jan. 10) bowls." The National Championship sites will rotate with the inaugural 12 team CFP title game in Atlanta on January 20.
ESPN has an application that allows fans to "CHOOSE ONE TEAM TO MAKE THE CFP" where fans can "Start your path here. Below you'll find the 24 teams with the best chance to make the 12-team playoff, ordered from most likely to least likely according to the Allstate Playoff Predictor."
Not surprisingly Georgia has the best odds to make the College Football Playoff at 79 percent. Georgia is followed by Oregon at 76 percent, Texas at 68 percent, Ohio State at 67 percent and Notre Dame and Penn State tied for fifth at 59 percent. Kansas and Kansas State are the only Big XII teams ahead of Arizona.
Kansas is 15th with a 24 percent chance to make the College Football Playoff and Kansas State is 16th with a 21 percent chance. Arizona plays at Kansas State in a non-conference game on September 13. The game was scheduled before Arizona joined the Big XII. Arizona and Kansas do not play this season.
Arizona has a favorable 2024 schedule. At Utah on September 28 is the only other preseason-ranked team Arizona will play in 2024. Even if they lose to Kansas State and Utah, Arizona will still have an excellent chance to make the Big XII title game. Arizona can probably afford two losses and still have a chance at the Big XII title game.