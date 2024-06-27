Every Arizona Football All-American in history: Cornerbacks Darryll Lewis and Chris McAlister
By Mason Duhon
The Arizona Wildcats are far from the most storied college football program in Division I, and they don't often churn out early-round NFL draft picks. However, there occasionally comes along a player whose greatness is nationally recognized while suiting up in the Red and Blue with the Block A on the helmet.
Six Arizona Football players have been recognized as unanimous first-team All-Americans, signifying that they were among the two or three best players in the nation at their positions. 12 players have been recognized as consensus All-Americans. In this series, we'll look at all their Arizona careers position-by-position.
Second up in the series will be the unanimous All-American cornerbacks Darryll Lewis and Chris McAlister. The men both carved out wildly productive careers as DBs with extremely sticky hands, and McAlister emerged as a true force to be reckoned with on special teams.