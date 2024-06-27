Zona Zealots
Every Arizona Football All-American in history: Cornerbacks Darryll Lewis and Chris McAlister

Aside from just being unanimous All-Americans, Lewis and McAlister each won different National Player of the Year Awards in their respective final seasons.

By Mason Duhon

Chris McAlister
Chris McAlister / Brian Bahr/GettyImages
The Arizona Wildcats are far from the most storied college football program in Division I, and they don't often churn out early-round NFL draft picks. However, there occasionally comes along a player whose greatness is nationally recognized while suiting up in the Red and Blue with the Block A on the helmet.

Six Arizona Football players have been recognized as unanimous first-team All-Americans, signifying that they were among the two or three best players in the nation at their positions. 12 players have been recognized as consensus All-Americans. In this series, we'll look at all their Arizona careers position-by-position.

Second up in the series will be the unanimous All-American cornerbacks Darryll Lewis and Chris McAlister. The men both carved out wildly productive careers as DBs with extremely sticky hands, and McAlister emerged as a true force to be reckoned with on special teams.

