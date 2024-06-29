Every Arizona Football All-American in history: D-linemen Rob Waldrop and Tedy Bruschi
By Mason Duhon
Rob Waldrop
Waldrop played for Arizona from 1990-93 and finished his Wildcats career third on the program leaderboard for career sacks. Since then, two more players have surpassed him and pushed him down to fifth, but Waldrop's production from the typically not-glamorous nose tackle position is impressive.
Stats before 2003 are a little difficult to come by — especially for marks like tackles, tackles for loss, and sacks — so his Arizona career before his breakout campaigns is hard to gather information on. However, Waldrop emerged as a wrecking ball from his nose tackle spot along the interior defensive line over his final two seasons.
After tallying a combined 5.5 sacks in his freshman and sophomore seasons, Waldrop exploded in 1992 for a career-high 10 sacks and 22 TFLs — both of which led the team. He earned first-team All-Pac-10 honors and was named a consensus All-American, setting the stage for a dominant senior season.
On the heels of yet another season terrorizing offensive linemen for 8.0 sacks, 53 tackles, and 14 TFL, Waldrop was named the Pac-10 Defensive Player of the Year en route to a unanimous All-American nod in 1993. He also received the 1993 Bronko Nagurski Award (Most Outstanding Defensive Player) and John Outland Trophy (Most Outstanding Interior Lineman).
Though Waldrop never caught on in the NFL, he won back-to-back Grey Cups with the CFL's Toronto Argonauts in 1996 and 1997 while earning CFL All-Star nods in both seasons. He was later inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame as a member of the Class of 2011, becoming the fourth Arizona alum to earn a spot in Atlanta and cementing his status as an all-time great.