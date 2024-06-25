Every Arizona Football All-American in history: Linebackers Ricky Hunley and Scooby Wright III
By Mason Duhon
The Arizona Wildcats are far from the most storied college football program in Division I, and they don't often churn out early-round NFL draft picks. However, there occasionally comes along a player whose greatness is nationally-recognized while suiting up in the Red and Blue with the Block A on the helmet.
The two types of All-Americans we're considering for these purposes are 'consensus' and 'unanimous' All-Americans. Consensus indicates that a player was named an All-American by at least three of the five NCAA-recognized publications, and unanimous indicates that all five publications recognized a player.
Six Arizona Football players have been recognized as unanimous first-team All-Americans, signifying that they were among the two or three best players in the nation at their positions. 12 players have been recognized as consensus All-Americans. In this series, we'll look at all their Arizona careers position-by-position.
It's only fair to start with the linebackers, who serve as the bookends for the unanimous honorees. Ricky Hunley was the first Arizona player ever to earn unanimous All-American honors in 1983, and Scooby Wright III was the last player to earn the same nod almost 10 years ago in 2014.