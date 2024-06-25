Every Arizona Football All-American in history: Linebackers Ricky Hunley and Scooby Wright III
By Mason Duhon
Ricky Hunley
Hunley played for the Wildcats from 1980-83 and still stands as the all-time leading tackler with 566 stops, and he racked up 14 forced fumbles and 12 interceptions during his college career. In 1982, Hunley became the first Arizona player to ever earn consensus All-American honors with 173 tackles and three interceptions.
He followed it up by becoming the first Arizona player to earn unanimous All-American honors in 1983 after a 176-tackle effort to cap off his senior season. His five interceptions led the conference and his two pick-sixes led the nation, earning Hunley a share of the Pac-10 Defensive Player of the Year award for his monumental efforts. He was a part of the 1983 Arizona team that peaked at No. 3 early in the season before finishing 7-3-1 (4-3-1 in Pac-10).
He was subsequently drafted in the first round of the bizarre 1984 NFL Draft seventh overall by the Cincinnati Bengals. Though he was never a game-breaker in the NFL, his sheer dominance in college and his towering stature in the annals of Arizona history make his College Football Hall of Fame spot well-deserved.
Hunley's 176 tackles in his senior season still rank fifth all-time for Arizona, and his 173 tackles in his junior season fall just below it at eighth all-time. Unfortunately, he never got to play in a postseason game, due to Arizona's postseason bans during his breakout campaigns in 1982-83 — both self- and NCAA-imposed.