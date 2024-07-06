Every Arizona Football All-American in history: Safeties Chuck Cecil and Tony Bouie
By Mason Duhon
The Arizona Wildcats are far from the most storied college football program in Division I, and they don't often churn out early-round NFL draft picks. Occasionally though, a player comes along whose greatness is nationally recognized while suiting up in the Red and Blue with the 'Block A' on the helmet.
Six Arizona Football players have been recognized as unanimous first-team All-Americans and 12 as consensus All-Americans. In this series, we've looked at all their Arizona careers position-by-position. We'll wrap the series up with safeties Chuck Cecil and Tony Bouie. Cecil went from walk-on to one of the most legendary Arizona players of all time, and Bouie is a player who doesn't get nearly enough love nowadays for his stellar playing career.
Note: Typically, we opt for photos of subjects during their college careers. However, photos from then can be difficult to find, so NFL photos will be used instead.