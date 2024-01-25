Every coaching and administrative hire made by Arizona Football in the 2023-24 offseason
By Mason Duhon
Arizona Football hired Brent Brennan to be the 31st head coach of the program on Tuesday, Jan. 16, just two days after Jedd Fisch left to take the vacant Washington head coaching job while bringing the majority of his coaching staff with him. All major coaching positions except for one — offensive coordinator — have now been filled with the promotion of Duane Akina from senior defensive analyst to defensive coordinator and the hire of Danny Gonzales as the special teams coordinator and linebackers coach.
Let's take a look into all the hires and movements made by Arizona Football and get to know the new coaching staff.