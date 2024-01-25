Every coaching and administrative hire made by Arizona Football in the 2023-24 offseason
By Mason Duhon
Offensive positional coaches
Babers will also serve as the quarterbacks coach and be responsible for not only helping Noah Fifita reach his highest potential, but also be tasked with developing Brayden Dorman and Cole Tannenbaum. Even though his NFL career hasn't been super successful, three-year starter Eric Dungey did make it to the pro ranks after a 2800-yard, 18 touchdown season where he led the Orange to a bowl game win — the only one of Babers' career.
Tommy DeVito, who transferred to Illinois in 2022 after four years with the Orange and a 2300-yard 2019 season, also made it to the NFL. Though he's best-known for being the ultra-Italian fill-in quarterback for the G-men, he's played serviceably. He molds quarterbacks into professional prospects and, even though Syracuse has been on a downturn lately, having fewer responsibilities makes this a good hire.
Carter has been with San José State since Brennan was named their head coach in 2017. While with the Spartans, he was the running backs coach, assistant head coach, and their recruiting coordinator. With the recent news breaking of former Navy head coach Ken Niumatalolo being named the new San José State coach instead of Carter, he opted to join the staff at Arizona. The hire opens the door up for outgoing San José State transfer portal running back Quali Conley, which fills a position of need for the Wildcats.
Oh, and have you heard that he was a backup dancer for MC Hammer in college?
Former San José State offensive line coach Josh Oglesby will be joining the Arizona coaching staff with the coach who gave him his first NCAA positional coaching job, first reported by Jason Scheer of 247Sports. He will also serve as the running game coordinator, which makes sense considering that San José State's offensive line was pivotal in running back Kairee Robinson's near-1200-yard and 18-touchdown season in 2023.
Adkins has been coaching tight ends in some capacity under Brennan since 2017, and he'll retain that position with Arizona in 2024 while also coordinating the passing game, first reported by Troy Hutchinson of Rivals. Notable tight ends from recent years out of San José State to be coached by Adkins are Josh Oliver (2017-18) and Derrick Deese Jr. (2018-21).
Wade sits atop the recordboard of all-time receiving yards by an Arizona player and is returning to his alma mater to coach the position he played, first reported by Brandon Marcello of 247Sports. After a stint in the NFL, Wade took a graduate assistant position with in-state rival Arizona State in 2019. After four seasons as a grad assistant, wide receivers coach, or senior offensive analyst in Tempe, Wade will return to Tucson and give Tetairoa McMillan a shot at breaking the record Wade himself set.