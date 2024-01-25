Every coaching and administrative hire made by Arizona Football in the 2023-24 offseason
By Mason Duhon
Strength and conditioning staff
Carroll, no relation to either Pete or Brennan, was hired as Arizona's Director of Football Strength and Conditioning, first reported by Jason Scheer of 247Sports. Formal titles aside, Carroll has been a strength and conditioning coach for five seasons, with his first position of the nature coming under David Shaw at Stanford from 2019-22. He joined Brennan's staff for the 2023 season at San José State and will be following him to Arizona.
Perez, yet another coach following Brennan to Tucson from San José State, is poised to serve as Carroll's right-hand man. This is a familiar position for Perez, considering he's been on the same strength and conditioning staff as Carroll since 2021 at Stanford. Perez joined Carroll when he moved to San José State ahead of the 2023 season and is following him on his second move down to the Old Pueblo ahead of the 2024 season.