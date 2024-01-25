Every coaching and administrative hire made by Arizona Football in the 2023-24 offseason
By Mason Duhon
Administrators and analysts
Thienes, who spent seven seasons with San Jose State and three as the Associate Athletic Director for Football Operations, is set to follow Brennan to Arizona. He has been the Spartans' director of football operations since January 2017, the same year Brennan took over at San José State. He will continue with Arizona in an administrative role and will serve as the Chief of Staff.
Moevao is a former Oregon State quarterback — no, he didn't play under Brennan — who previously served in an offensive analyst role with San Jose State in his first year before switching to defense in his second. He will return to the offensive side of the ball with Arizona and presumably help with coaching the quarterbacks.