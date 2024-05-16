Every high school recruit Arizona Football scheduled a visit with – official or not
April spring games bring May recruiting efforts; who all has been on campus this semester?
By Mason Duhon
It's summertime, which means recruiting efforts are in full swing. New head coach Brent Brennan, assistant head coach Alonzo Carter, and general manager Gaizka Crowley are on the road or on the phone courting the next generation of Wildcats.
In the spirit of their exhaustive efforts, let's take an exhaustive look at every high school prospect that's come through the Arizona Football doors to take a look around the Tucson facilities.
March unofficial visits
March 9th:
- Kayce Tinner – 0-star LB/TE from Lakeridge HS in Lake Oswego, OR ('25)
March 16th:
- Roman Fina – 3-star OT from Salpointe Catholic in Tucson, AZ ('25); Father is Arizona legacy John Fina
- Aspen Surprenant – 0-star LB/TE from Glendora HS in Glendora, CA ('26)
March 21st:
- Rico Blassingame – 3-star WR from Tolleson Union HS in Tolleson, AZ ('26)
- Judah Lancaster – 0-star TE from Tolleson Union HS in Tolleson, AZ ('27)
- Jimmy Leon – 0-star DE/TE from Mica Mountain HS in Tucson, AZ ('25)
- Nehemiah Kolone – 0-star DL from Stillwater HS in Stillwater, OK ('26)
March 28th:
- Dylan Berymon – 4-star DL from Ouachita Parish HS in Monroe, LA ('26)
April official visits
April 12th:
- Kaimana Carvalho – 3-star DB/WR from Kahuku HS, Kahuku, HI ('25)
April 19th:
- Aiden Manutai – 3-star safety/ATH from Kahuku HS, Kahulu, HI ('25)
April unofficial visits
April 3rd:
- Brodie Savage – 0-star QB from Captain Shreve HS in Shreveport, LA ('25)
April 11th:
- Jorden Cunningham – 0-star OT from Brophy Prep HS in Phoenix, AZ ('25)
April 13th:
- Jordan Vyborny – 3-star TE from Corner Canyon HS in Draper, UT ('25); Currently committed to Oklahoma State
- Charlie LeVinus – 0-star QB from Paradise Valley HS in Phoenix, AZ ('25)
- Boston Carrasco – 0-star RB from Union HS in Tulsa, OK ('25)
April 20th:
- Josh Lopez – 0-star LB/FS from Tanque Verde HS in Tucson, AZ ('24)
April 26th:
- Grant Jordan – 0-star S/TE from Shadow Ridge HS in Surprise, AZ ('26)
April 27th:
- Logan Powell – 4-star OT from Brophy Prep HS in Phoenix, AZ ('25); Brother of Arizona TE Tyler Powell
- Jorden Cunningham – 0-star OT from Brophy Prep HS in Phoenix, AZ ('25)
- Mana Tuioti – 3-star LB from Sheldon HS in Eugene, OR ('25)
- Braydyn Sage – 4-star LS from Salpointe Catholic HS in Tucson, AZ ('25)
- De'Shawn Toilolo – 3-star edge from Skyridge HS in Lehi, UT ('25)
April 28th:
- Kendrick Gilmore – 0-star DE/OLB from Cesar Chavez HS in Laveen, AZ ('26)
- Tyes "Ben" Graves – 0-star LB/RB from Cesar Chavez HS in Laveen, AZ ('26)
April 30th:
- Kyah Francone – 0-star kicker K from Salpointe Catholic HS in Tucson, AZ ('25)
May official visits
May 3rd:
- Trey Boyd – 3-star IOL from Shakopee HS in Shakopee, MN; Currently committed to Northwestern ('25)
- Micah Rice – 3-star safety from Archbishop Moeller HS in Cincinnati, OH ('25)
- Jackson Blackwell – 3-star DL from Lorena HS in Lorena, TX ('25)
- Josiah "Cheese" Hammond – 0-star edge from Will Rogers HS in Tulsa, OK ('25)
May unofficial visits
May 6th:
- Darius Afalava – 4-star OL from Skyridge HS in Lehi, UT ('25)
June official visits
June 7th:
- Logan Powell – 4-star OT from Brophy Prep HS in Phoenix, AZ ('25); Brother of Arizona TE Tyler Powell
June 14th:
- Jonathan Epperson – 4-star LB/ATH from Auburn Riverside HS in Auburn, WA ('25)
- Wesley Yarbrough – 3-star RB from Crosby HS in Crosby, TX ('25)
- Anthony League – 3-star RB from Millikan HS in Long Beach, CA ('25)
- Epi Sitanilei – 3-star edge from Rancho Cucamonga HS in Rancho Cucamonga, CA ('25)
- Jason Stokes Jr. – 3-star CB from Weiss HS in Pflugerville, TX ('25)
June 21st:
- Kellan Ford – 3-star TE from Monte Vista HS in Danville, CA ('25); Currently committed to Arizona
- Treston "Kini" McMillan – 3-star QB from Mililani HS in Mililani, HI ('25); Currently committed to Washington
- Peter Langi – 3-star IOL from Archbishop Riordan HS in San Francisco, CA ('25)
- Mana Tuioti – 3-star LB from Sheldon HS in Eugene, OR ('25)
- Losipini Tupou – 3-star IOL from Archbishop Riordan HS in San Francisco, CA ('25)
