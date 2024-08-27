Expectations for Arizona Pass Game Coordinator and TEs Coach Matt Adkins
New Arizona Pass Game Coordinator and Tight Ends Coach Matt Adkins joined the new Wildcats staff of head coach Brent Brennan from San Jose State. Adkins was one of several new Arizona assistants to leave San Jose State and follow Brennan to Arizona. Adkins spent the previous seven seasons with Brennan.
Brennan hired Adkins as a graduate assistant on his first staff at San Jose State in 2017. After three seasons as a grad assistant, Brennan elevated Adkins to TEs coach in 2023. Before coaching at San Jose State, Adkins had an interesting path that included a season as a head coach of a Swedish American football team.
San Jose State TEs thrived under Adkins. Derrick Deese was a Mackey Award semifinalist in 2021 with 46 receptions for 723 yards and four touchdowns. Dominick Mazotti had 44 receptions for 538 yards and five TDs in the last two seasons at TE for San Jose State. Mazotti was honorable mention all Mountain West in 2023.
Adkins has also been a good recruiter at San Jose State and Arizona. Adkins was the main recruiter for three-star quarterback Anthony Garcia at San Jose State who transferred to Arizona for 2024. Three-star 2025 TE Kellan Ford committed to Arizona in April with Adkins as the primary recruiter.
Adkins has a good group of TEs to work with at Arizona. Arizona has to replace third-leading receiver Tanner McLachlan at TE from last season. McLachlan had 45 receptions for 528 yards and four TDs in 2023. Keyan Burnett who had three receptions for 34 yards is listed as the starting TE for Arizona in 2024.
Sam Olson who had 22 receptions for 310 yards and three TDs for San Jose State in 2023 transferred to Arizona and is expected to be a part of the Wildcats' passing game this season. Roberto Miranda is the best blocking TE for Arizona and adds depth. Adkins has a good TE group to work with in 2024.