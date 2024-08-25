Expectations for Arizona Run Game Coordinator and OL Coach Josh Oglesby
Josh Oglesby comes to Arizona after spending the last four years on Brent Brennan's staff as the offensive line coach at San Jose State. Oglesby began his coaching career at his alma mater Wisconsin as a graduate assistant in 2013 and 2014. The positions that followed Wisconsin were as a quality control assistant.
Oglesby was an offensive quality control assistant at Oregon State where he also coached under Brenna. From Oregon State, Oglesby moved on to Texas El Paso where he was an offensive quality control assistant in 2018. Oglesby was the assistant offensive line coach with the Seattle Sea Dragons in the XFL in 2019.
Under Oglesby, offensive lineman Jack Snyder in 2020 earned first-team All-Mountain West in 2020. San Jose State finished in the top four in the Mountain West in yards per carry in three of the four seasons Oglesby was the offensive line coach. The Spartans led theMountain West averaging 5.58 yards per carry in 2023.
San Jose State was exceptional protecting the quarterback in their first two seasons under Oglesby before dropping off slightly in the past two seasons. The Spartans were second in the Mountain West allowing 1.00 sack per game in 2020 and 1.83 in 2021. Those numbers fell precipitously in 2022 and 2023.
San Jose State was 10th in the Mountain West allowing 3.50 sacks per game in 2022 and fifth allowing 1.54 sacks per game in 2023. The Arizona offensive line will be anchored in 2024 by right tackle Jonah Savaiinaea. Ryan Stewart who transferred to Arizona from San Jose State is the projected starting right guard.
Arizona returns an experienced offensive line in 2024. The Wildcats finished 44th averaging 4.56 rushing yards per game in 2023. Arizona was 69th last season allowing 2.00 sacks per game. The average yards per carry and sacks allowed per game need to improve for Arizona in 2024.
Brennan told Jason Scheer of Wildcat Authority he expects the offensive line to be a strength for Arizona in 2024. Josh Baker and Savaiinaea are the expected leaders for Arizona up front. Oglesby brings experience to Arizona as a first-team All-Big 10 player at Wisconsin in 2010 as the Badgers made the Rose Bowl.