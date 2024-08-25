Expectations for Arizona's San Jose State transfers
Tight end Sam Olson, quarterback Anthony Garcia, offensive tackle Ryan Stewart, edge rusher Tre Smith and running back Quali Conley all transferred to Arizona from San Jose State following their head coach Brent Brennan. The Spartans to Wildcats will have different varying levels of contribution in 2024.
Olson, Keyan Burnett and Robert Miranda are expected to compete for snaps at TE for Arizona in 2024. Olson set career highs with 22 receptions for 310 yards and three touchdowns at San Jose State in 2023. After being a two-star signee with San Jose State, Olson received a three-star rating as a transfer.
Garcia is buried deep on the Arizona depth chart as the fifth-team quarterback. Brennan signed Garcia as the 1,600th prospect, 99th QB and 135th player in California in the 2022 class. Garcia is likely a longterm developmental player who adds depth to the Arizona roster now and in the future.
Stewart has received first-team snaps at right guard during the majority of training camp after an injury to Leif Magnuson per Jason Scheer of Wildcat Authority. Stewart is recovering from his own injury suffered at San Jose State. Injuries hampered Stewart at San Jose State as he only played in and started three games in 2022.
Smith was first-team All-Mountain West in 2023 with 66 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks and 1.0 forced fumble. Smith's best game was versus Air Force with 13 tackles. Against USC and Utah State in 2023, Smith recorded season highs with 2.5 TFLs and his 1.5 sacks versus the Trojans was also his best in 2023.
Conley should have the biggest impact of the San Jose State transfers for Arizona in 2024. After transferring from Utah Tech in 2023, Conley was second on San Jose State with 131 carries, 842 rushing yards, nine touchdowns and 27 receptions and had 269 receiving yards.
Conley is expected to share carries with New Mexico transfer Jacory Croskey-Merritt to give Arizona an elite tandem at running back. Arizona added 26 transfers as Brennan and his staff balanced the same amount of players who left Tucson in the portal. Transfers should be a big part of Arizona's success in 2024.