Expectations for new Arizona assistant head and RB coach Alonzo Carter
After seven seasons at San Jose State, Alonzo Carter moved with new Arizona head coach Brent Brennan to Tucson. Carter is the running back and assistant head coach for Arizona. Before being hired by Brennan at San Jose State, Carter was the head coach at Contra Costa Community College.
Carter began his stint at San Jose State as the running backs coach in 2017. In 2018, Carter added the job of recruiting coordinator. Carter added his third title of assistant head coach in 2021. After being one of the worst rushing offenses nationally, San Jose State drastically improved in 2023.
San Jose State was 32nd nationally in 2023 averaging 184.08 rushing yards per game. Kairee Robinson ran for 1,194 yards and tied for third nationally with 18 rushing touchdowns. Arizona had to replace Jonah Coleman who transferred to Washington and Michael Wiley who completed his eligibility, at RB in 2024.
The addition of New Mexico RB Jacory Croskey-Merritt was huge for Arizona in 2024. Croskey-Merritt finished 18th nationally in 2023 averaging 99.17 rushing yards per for a total of 1,190 yards and was fourth in the nation with 17 rushing TDs. Croskey-Merritt is the most experienced RB on the 2024 Arizona roster.
Arizona also added Quali Conley from San Jose State and Kedrick Reescano from Mississippi as transfers in 2024. Conley was a huge part of San Jose State's success in 2023, running for 842 yards and nine TDs and adding 27 receptions for 269 yards. Reescano is one of the most talented players on the Arizona roster.
As a 2023 signee with Mississippi, Reescano was the 149th prospect, eighth RB and 30th player in Texas out of New Caney. Carter stated the importance of ball security during training camp earlier this month. Carter told the media that his motto with the Arizona RBs is "no block, no rock."
Rayshon Luke, Arizona's leading returning rusher had 153 yards and TD in 2023. Carter praised Luke's development and stated he is pushing him to play on special teams. Carter said the game plan will determine which RBs receive the most carries among the top four of Conley. Croskey-Merritt, Luke and Reescano.