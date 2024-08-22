Expectations for new Arizona QB coach Lyle Moevao
After three years as an offensive analyst under new Arizona head coach Brent Brennan at San Jose State, Lyle Moevao is entering his first year as a full-time assistant as the Wildcats' quarterback coach in 2024. Brennan and Moevao both have connections to Oregon State.
Moevao is in the top 10 in several passing categories in Oregon State history. If not for a season-ending injury after one pass attempt in 2009, Moevao would likely be in the top five in several Oregon State passing categories. Playing about a season and a half, Moevao threw for 3,410 yards, which is 10th in Oregon State history.
Moevao has a diverse backround as a player and a coach. After Oregon State, Moevao played with the La Courneuve Flash in France in 2011 and the Elecom Kobe Finies in 2012 before retiring as a player. Moevao began his coaching career at Oregon State as a graduate assistant for quality control from 2013–2016.
Moevao's first assistant job was at Division III Lewis & Clark as quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator from 2017–2018. Moevao was next with the San Antonio Commanders in the Alliance of American Football as their Running backs coach in 2019 followed by the same position and recruiting coordinator at Northern Colorado in 2020.
With Moevao on the San Jose State staff under Brennan, the Spartans led the Mountain West averaging 272.5 passing yards per game in 2022. Moevao spoke about the importance of building trust with Arizona QB Noah Fifita during training camp. Fifita has to learn a new offense entering 2024.
Fifita will work with Brennan, who was an offensive coach before becoming the head coach at San Jose State, new offensive coordinator Dino Babers, formerly the head coach at Syracuse and Moevao entering the 2024 season. Moevao should be a good mentor for Fifita moving forward.