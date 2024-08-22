Expectations for (not so) new Arizona defensive coordinator Duane Akina
Arizona defensive coordinator Duane Akina is beginning his second stint as an assistant coach in 2024. Akina returned to Arizona last season as a long-time analyst. Akina and Arizona offensive coordinator Dino Babers are both proteges of long time Wildcats' head coach Dick Tomey.
Tomey gave Akina his first full-time job as an assistant coach. Akina was the defensive backs coach at Hawaii from 1981-82 and 1984-85 and coached linebackers in 1983. After one season coaching the Calgary Stampeders in the Canadian Football League, Akina joined Tomey's inaugural staff at Arizona in 1987.
Akina stayed with Arizona through 2000. Akina coached defensive backs at Arizona from 1987-91, was the offensive coordinator 1992 through 1995 and returned to coaching the secondary from 1996 to 2000. Following Arizona, Akina coached at Texas from 2001-13 and Stanford from 2014-2022.
In his first stint at Arizona Akina coached Thorpe Award winner Darryl Lewis in 1990 and All-American Chris McAllister in 1998. With Akina as an analyst in 2023, Arizona was 29th nationally in points allowing 21.1 points per game in 2023 and 50th with opponents gaining 357.9 total yards per game.
Akina spoke on Wednesday about the outlook for Arizona defensively in 2024. He praised a defensive line that will play primarily transfers. He also discussed the return of linebacker Jacob Manu and newcomers in the secondary. Akina knows what it takes to win at Arizona and the type of players the Wildcats can sign.
In his final season at Stanford, Akina coaches the best pass defense in the Pac-12. Stanford led the Pac-12 allowing 209.7 yards per game in 2022. Arizona has the potential for an elite pass defense in 2024 led by cornerback Tacario Davis. Davis and Manu both were named preseason All Big XII.
Akina and Babers were on the Arizona staff together from 1995 through 2000. In his first season as a head coach in a power conference, Brent Brennan was smart to bring in two experienced coordinators and especially ones who have spent extensive time at Arizona.