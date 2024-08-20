Expectations for (not so) new Arizona offensive coordinator Dino Babers

Dino Babers has helped over 40 receivers make it to the NFL, but says Tetairoa McMillan is different:



"He's not normal. He may be better than everybody I've ever coached."



Babers said the only player with a catch radius like T-Mac's is Larry Fitzgerald.



