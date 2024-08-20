Expectations for (not so) new Arizona offensive coordinator Dino Babers
After 12 seasons as a head coach, Dino Babers returns to Arizona as the offensive coordinator under new head coach Brent Brennan. Babers was on the Arizona staff from 1995 through 2000. Babers was the Arizona coached wide receivers from 1995-1996, running backs in 1997 and was the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach from 1998-2000.
Babers led a prolific offense for Arizona during the best season in program history in 1998. Arizona finished 17th nationally in 1998 averaging 32.0 points per game. Babers called a balanced offense in 1998 as Arizona finished with a 12-1 record, the best in program history.
Led by dual quarterbacks Ortege Jenkins and Keith Smith, Arizona averaged 252.5 passing yards per game and 232.8 rushing yards per game. Babers led the prolific Arizona offense in 1998 after taking over from Homer Smith who retired due to health reasons. Running back Trung Candidate and wide receiver Dennis Northcutt flourished under Babers.
Candidate left Arizona as the all-time leading rusher in program history with 3,824 yards. Kadeem Carey broke the record in 2013. Northcutt held the Arizona program records with 223 receptions and 3,252 receiving yards when his collegiate career ended. Those records have since been broken by Bobby Wade and Mike Thomas.
After four stops at Power Five schools, Babers first became a head coach at Eastern Illinois in 2012. Babers QB with the Panthers was Jimmy Garoppolo. Under Babers and Garoppolo, Eastern Illinois twice advanced to the Football Championship Subdivision Playoffs. Babers left for Bowling Green after two seasons with Eastern Illinois.
Bowling Green was fourth nationally in 2015 averaging 546.8 total yards per game and sixth averaging 42.2 points per game. In his first season at Syracuse in 2016 the Orange set or tied 40 program records, which included 332 completions (332) and 3,855 passing yards.
The addition of Jacory Croskey-Merritt at running back is a huge addition for Arizona. Croskey-Merritt will provide Arizona with offensive balance playing with QB Noah Fifita and wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan. Croskey-Merritt was 18th nationally in 2023 averaging 99.17 rushing yards per game.
Under Babers, Arizona should have a prolific offense. Arizona is elite at the three most important skill positions on offense. Babers has proven throughout his career to be a proficient offensive mind. Babers and Brennan should call one of the most elite offenses nationally in 2024.