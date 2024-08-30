Expectations from Arizona star (safeties) coach Brett Arce
Arizona star (safeties) coach Brett Arce was promoted after being a defensive analyst for the last three years. Arce was elevated by new defensive coordinator Duane Akina and head coach Brent Brenna who is entering his first season with Arizona. Arce was a part of the development of several Arizona defensive backs.
As an analyst Arce helped with many of the same responsibilities he will have as the star coach. Arce helped Arizona improve from 124th nationally in total defense in 2022 to 48th in 2023. Arizona also had nine interceptions in 2023 after four in 2022 and improved their pass efficiency defense from 153.02 to 127.31
Arizona moved up 79 spots in pass efficiency defense in 2023 from 2022, from 126th to 87th in interceptions and from 121st to 43rd in pass efficiency defense. In 2022 Arizona was 107th allowing 258.6 passing yards per game. Arizona improved to 91st and 239.7 passing yards per game in 2023.
Arce will have two of the best safeties in the Big XII to coach in 2024. Dalton Johnson was 10th in the Pac-12 with 86 tackles and Gunner Maldonado finished 14th in Arizona's previous conference with 81 stops. Cornerback Tacario Davis, Johnson and Maldonado will anchor the Arizona defense from the secondary.
Johnson had 6.0 tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks, 1.0 interception, 1.0 pass breakup and four forced fumbles in 2023. Maldonado had 1.0 TFL, 2.0 interceptions, 1.0 PBU, 3.0 fumble recoveries for 109 yards with 1.0 touchdown and 2.0 forced fumbles in 2024. Arce has two safeties he is familiar with in his first season as a full-time assistant coach.
Arizona added first-team All-Patriot League safety Owen Goss from Colgate to provide more depth and experience. Redshirt freshman Jack Lutrell gives Arizona a power conference talent at safety to help Goss backup Johnson and Maldonado. Under Arce, the Arizona safeties are a position to watch closely.