Feeling Super! Arizona Softball advances with Regional win
FAYETTEVILLE, AR - Following impressive wins over Villanova and Arkansas, Arizona Softball (37-16-1) advances to the Super Regionals with a 9-4 win!
Survive and advance! That is all that matters at this point and after impressive wins over Villanova and Arkansas to begin Reigonal play, Arizona Softball came away with another dominant win over Villanova, advancing to the Super Regionals.
Using a trio of pitchers, the Wildcats turned to Aissa Silva, Miranda Stoddard, and Brooke Mannon as the three pitched a combined seven innings and surrendered just four runs on seven hits.
However, what stole the show was the Wildcats' offense! Getting another dominant performance, Arizona's Emily Schepp, Allie Skaggs, and Dakota Kennedy went a combined 6-10 from the plate with six RBIs.
Jumping out to a dominant 7-0 lead, Arizona Softball was able to survive Villanova's surge, coming away with the 9-4 win!
Fresh off their win over Arkansas on Saturday, the Wildcats were back in action as they looked to close out the weekend with another win over Villanova.
Not wasting any time to get started in this one, the Cats got to quick work when a few timely hits set up Allie Skaggs in the first inning as she flew out to left field to score Regan Shockey, making it 1-0, Cats.
In the following inning, Arizona's offense went on the attack again using timely hitting to plate three more runs in the bottom of the second inning to make it 4-0.
Not done, the Wildcats would continue to pepper the field, scoring three more runs to take a commanding, 7-0 lead after the first three innings of play.
Unfortunately, Villanova would start to come alive in the fourth when they exploded for four runs, cutting into Arizona's lead.
Hoping to respond, Arizona would tack on two more runs in the fifth inning when solo homers by Schepp and Kennedy put the Cats up 9-4.
Leading comfortably, the Wildcats would shut the door on Villanova, keeping them scoreless over the final three innings of play as they cruised to the eventual 9-4 win, securing the Regional Final win!
With the win, the Wildcats improve to 37-16-1 (13-11) on the year and will now turn their focus towards future Big 12 foe, Oklahoma State in the Super Regionals. Action will start for the Wildcats next Thursday!
