Final Pac-12 Basketball Power Rankings: Arizona locks up No. 1 seed, Colorado/Oregon looking intimidating
By Mason Duhon
That's all she wrote on the 2023-24 Pac-12 Basketball regular season — the closing one in the conference's long and storied history. The Arizona Wildcats are your final regular-season Pac-12 Champions, and both the standings and conference tournament seeding have been solidified. However, before postseason basketball kicks off entirely, let's give one last hurrah to the regular season.
Colorado and Oregon stepped to the plate, winning the games they needed to and securing 20-plus win seasons each. Colorado will be on the right side of the bubble barring a disastrous tournament collapse, and a convincing outing by Oregon — say a championship appearance — could vault the Ducks into one of the last four spots. Utah is also in this crop but falls a cut below the Buffs and Ducks, while USC needs to be in the conversation for teams that could stun everyone.
Washington State dropped the rivalry game at home, but still looms large as one of the favorites to make the championship. UCLA also dropped a rivalry game at home against Arizona, but they aren't nearly as polished as the Cougars. Speaking of rivalries, Cal and Stanford will play each other in back-to-back weeks for their third showdown of the season.
Washington and Arizona State are both staring down the barrel at significant losses: Huskies head coach Mike Hopkins will be let go after the postseason while second-leading Sun Devil scorer Jose Perez up and quit the team effective immediately. Meanwhile, Oregon State remains as unpredictable as ever.