Final Pac-12 Basketball Power Rankings: Arizona locks up No. 1 seed, Colorado/Oregon looking intimidating
By Mason Duhon
Win and in
Colorado ended the regular season riding a six-game hot streak and with a program-record 22 wins. After entering the weekend as one of the First Four Out of the NCAA Tournament, a pair of convincing wins on the road in Eugene and Corvallis may have cemented Colorado one of the last flyers. With that said, if they don't show up and get bounced in the first game out of the bye week, that could spell trouble for postseason aspirations.
Next week: Colorado will take the bye week to rest on its laurels as the No. 3 seed before taking on the winner of the Arizona State [11] vs. Utah [6] game.
The weekend went about as expected for Oregon, who split the series. They fell just 4 points short of Colorado before a missed buzzer-beater by Utah sealed the 1-point win for the Ducks. Oregon continues to fall just short against higher-level competition, while also winning both the games that they should and a few that they shouldn't. A run to the championship game would likely lock up a Last Four In bid, but they may not need to win the big game to get the call.
Next week: Oregon will be the final team with a week off before they take on the winner of the Oregon State [12] vs. UCLA [5] game.