Final Pac-12 Basketball Power Rankings: Arizona locks up No. 1 seed, Colorado/Oregon looking intimidating
By Mason Duhon
Cinderella stories in the making?
Cal has taken a step back after losing the last three games, including an ugly beatdown at the hands of cratering rival Stanford in the final week of the regular season. The Golden Bears will be looking for some get-back in the first round of the tournament, which will be the third meeting of the year for the two teams. With Washington State in the way, though, don't expect Cal to go far in the conference dance.
Next week: Cal will look to end Stanford's season in the first round of the Pac-12 Tournament in the third rivalry showdown of the year on Wednesday, March 13.
The USC team that everybody was anticipating at the beginning of the year has finally come to fruition after a full season of being decimated by injuries. The Trojans are on a three-game win streak and aren't showing any signs of slowing down. They're the most dangerous team in the tournament as the No. 10 seed with the talents of a No. 2 or No. 3 seed. Huskies and Wildcats should be wary as USC's path to the Semifinals.
Next week: USC will look to keep rolling and capitalize on a squad with an outgoing going when they play Washington in the first round on Wednesday.