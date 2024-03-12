Five Wildcats honored in Pac-12 Yearly Awards, Love named Pac-12 Player of the Year
The 2023 Pac-12 Honors and Awards were released, and five Wildcats earned honors, awards, or honorable mentions: Caleb Love and Oumar Ballo are First-team All-Pac-12, Pelle Larsson is Second-team, and KJ Lewis and Keshad Johnson were honorable mentions.
By Mason Duhon
The annual Pac-12 All-Conference Honors and Awards were released on Tuesday, March 12, the day before the Pac-12 Tournament was set to tip off, and five Wildcats earned honors, awards, or honorable mentions: Caleb Love, Oumar Ballo, Pelle Larsson, Keshad Johnson, and KJ Lewis. One notable absence to call attention to is Jaden Bradley: the second-year player who just finished his first season as a Wildcat was left off the All-Defensive Team ballot and was snubbed for the Sixth Man of the Year Award.