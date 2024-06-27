FLIP ALERT! Former Cal commit Mays Pese picks Arizona Football
Not done making progress in the class of 2025, Arizona Football received yet another commitment, flipping Cal commit Mays Pese.
Arizona Football and head coach Brent Brennan cannot stop winning! Already making significant progress in the recruiting class of 2025, the Wildcats have added yet another piece to its class.
On the heels of receiving verbal commitments from Coleman Patmon (2025) and Michael Langi (2026), Arizona has added three-star Defensive Lineman and former Cal commit Mays Pese.
Announcing his decision via social media, the Bishop Garcia Diego High School standout committed to Arizona despite reportedly receiving offers from Cal, Boise State, Fresno State, Michigan State, and San Diego State among others.
Standing 6-foot-2, and weighing 275 pounds, Mays Pese adds more depth and talent to the defensive line for Arizona Football.
Following Arizona Football Recruiting action over the past week or so has been challenging, to say the least! And since the 17th, the Wildcats have received 15 commitments (one for 2026). Pese is just the latest to join the fold!
Hailing from Southern California, Mays is a big kid with a lot of size, athleticism, and upside, and despite committing to Cal a few days ago, apparently, that decision was a bit premature as Pese quickly flipped his commitment to Arizona after visiting Tucson this past weekend.
This is a kid that has started to see his recruitment take off in recent weeks, and with lineman, you always take kids that could use a bit more development as you figure he will continue to grow and mature.
Already, Pese has a lot of upside as an interior defensive lineman and with his addition, Arizona now moves up to being the 38th-ranked team overall in the recruiting rankings after securing 17 commitments for 2025 according to 247's Recruiting Rankings.
Here is just a small preview of what the Wildcats could see in Tucson with Mays!
Don’t forget to follow us at @ZonaZealots on Twitter and like our fan page on Facebook for continued coverage of Arizona news, opinions, and recruiting updates!