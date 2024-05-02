Former Arizona Football QB Jayden de Laura signs with XFL's San Antonio Brahmas
With his career with Arizona Football over, former Wildcat quarterback Jayden de Laura has signed a deal with the XFL's San Antonio Brahmas.
Former Arizona Football quarterback Jayden de Laura is on the move again! Following a rather solid collegiate career that was ultimately mired by his off-field issues, de Laura has once again found a new home.
Amid the hustle and bustle of the transfer portal news, it was announced that de Laura will be heading to the XFL where he will play with the San Antonio Brahmas.
The news of de Laura's signing comes just a few months after he initially committed to Texas State before withdrawing due to some backlash.
Jayden has been a bit of a journeyman in football as he initially committed to Washington State out of high school, where he quickly made a name for himself. Becoming the Pac-12 Offensive Freshman of the Year in 2021, de Laura threw for 3,684 yards, 28 touchdowns to 13 interceptions in just two seasons with the Cougars.
Then switching destinations, Jayden came to Tucson in 2022, helping to turn around a then 1-11 program as he aided in guiding the Wildcats to a 5-7 record as he threw 3,685 yards and 25 touchdowns to 13 interceptions.
Entering 2023 with even higher hopes, Jayden's season was quickly derailed as he was impacted by some off-field legal issues. Beyond that, de Laura battled injuries and inconsistent play before eventually being replaced by freshman sensation Noah Fifita, and we all saw how that turned out.
Appearing in seven games in 2023, Jayden threw for a respectable 1,120 yards, 10 touchdowns, and five interceptions, but with Fifita's surge to college stardom, it was clear that de Laura's time in Tucson was done.
Now switching gears to professional football, de Laura will look to make a name for himself as he joins the Brahmas.
