Former Arizona Football WR finds perfect fit with San Francisco
Being the second former Arizona Football player selected in the 2024 NFL Draft, WR Jacob Cowing finds a perfect fit with the San Francisco 49ers.
In the world of professional football, finding the ideal player-team pairing is difficult to do, but in the case of former Arizona Football wide receiver Jacob Cowing and the San Francisco 49ers, it appears to be a match made in gridiron heaven.
Just two days removed from seeing college teammate Jordan Morgan get selected by the Green Bay Packers, Cowing became the second Wildcat to be drafted in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Selected as the 135th overall pick in the fourth round, the 49ers have found another talented offensive player in Jacob Cowing.
A standout receiver with the Wildcats from 2022-23, Cowing wowed scouts over the past couple of weeks with his electrifying speed, precise route running, and knack for making big plays. And given his talent and athleticism, Cowing should seamlessly integrate into the 49ers' offensive scheme, proving to be an invaluable asset to the team.
Finally making it to the big stage, Cowing's journey to the NFL is one marked by determination and perseverance. Hailing from Maricopa in Arizona, Cowing had a bit of an interesting road in getting here. From being a lowly two-star recruit out of high school, Jacob quickly became a star at UTEP before eventually transferring back home to Arizona, continuing to build on his legacy as an elite college player.
Entering the 2024 NFL Draft, Cowing was considered a bit undersized for a receiver, but his stock soared a bit as he tested well in the combine, running a blazing 4.38 40-yard dash, and leaping an impressive 9-feet-11-inches in the broad jump. His elite speed and dynamic playmaking ability caught the eye of scouts and it is no surprise a team like San Francisco jumped on him quickly.
Coming into an offense that uses Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, and George Kittle, Cowing is going to be another weapon for head coach Kyle Shanahan who loves to give varied looks, lots of motion, and plenty of creativity.
Joining a mature organization that is well-equipped to win now, Cowing should fit in just nicely, adding depth to an already talented receiving corps. And as Cowing continues to grow and develop in the NFL, the future looks bright for both him and the San Francisco 49ers.
With his unique blend of speed, skill, and athleticism, he has all the makings to be a key player for that franchise! Either way, we will be cheering him along the way!
