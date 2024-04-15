Former Arizona guard Kylan Boswell transfers to hometown Illinois
It took two years, but Brad Underwood finally got his guy.
By Mason Duhon
Kylan Boswell continues to play collegiate basketball in familiar places. Coming out of high school in the Phoenix metro area, he committed to Arizona. Now, he's returning to Champaign-Urbana — the town he was born and raised in up through middle school — to play for Illinois and head coach Brad Underwood.
Underwood narrowly missed out on Boswell back in 2022; Arizona, UNLV, and Illinois were the three schools the former five-star guard was selecting from. UNLV seemed like the odd man out, and it was more of a two-man race in practice. Instead of returning to his hometown, Boswell elected to stay in the state where he played his high school ball.