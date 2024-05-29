Former NAU QB Adam Damante commits to Arizona Football
Finalizing its recruiting class for 2024, Arizona Football has added former NAU QB Adam Damante to its roster for next season.
While Arizona Football has been busy over the past several weeks finalizing its 2024 roster, head coach Brent Brennan and Co. have added another commitment for next season.
Making news on Tuesday afternoon, the Wildcats picked up another commitment for 2024, adding former NAU quarterback Adam Damante as he officially pledged to the University of Arizona.
Originally hailing from the American Leadership Academy Gilbert North in Gilbert, Arizona, Damante picked the Wildcats despite reportedly receiving offers from Norfolk State and Stetson.
And coming to Tucson, Adam will be a valuable depth add for the Cats as this is a kid with previous collegiate experience. Appearing in just a handful of games for the Lumberjacks, Damante threw for 1,154 yards and six touchdowns to nine interceptions last season.
Standing 6-foot-2 and weighing 180 pounds, Adam Damante brings immediate depth to the quarterback position for Arizona Football.
Entering the summer, it was clear that Arizona could use more depth at quarterback, and after adding Anthony Garcia from San Jose State, adding at least one more signal-caller made sense.
A bit of smaller for a quarterback, Adam moves well in and out of the pocket and plays a bit like Jayden de Laura. He shows no fear in slinging the ball across the field, and he can also tuck it and run to pick up the tough yards.
In his three seasons at the varsity level, Adam threw for 8,772 yards, 109 touchdowns, and just 10 interceptions. He also ran for 1,047 total yards and 15 touchdowns according to MaxPreps.
Star watchers look away, this wasn't/isn't a highly-recruiter kid; however, he has a bit of upside and will be a great depth add. Beyond that, he knows some of the team already, having previously been a teammate to current Wildcat freshman, Brandon Phelps!
